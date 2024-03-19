Denmark boss worried about Barcelona star Andreas Christensen’s injury problems

Denmark boss Kasper Hjulmand has admitted he’s concerned about Andreas Christensen’s injury problems ahead of Euro 2024.

Christensen withdrew from Barcelona’s clash with Atletico on Sunday at the last-minute and then pulled out of the Denmark squad for friendlies against Switzerland and Faroe Islands.

Hjulmand offered an update on Christensen at a press conference and admits the defender’s injury problems are a worry.

“It is not an injury that simply arose during the warm-up, but rather it has been accumulating over a longer period of time, he has had problems with it before. He tried to play yesterday, but he couldn’t,” he said. “I’m not just nervous for Andreas. After this call-up come five weeks where all the tournaments are decided, the players are under great pressure.”

Christensen is struggling with an Achilles problem currently, something Xavi played down after the match. Yet Barca will be hoping it doesn’t force him onto the sidelines as he’s played an important role in recent weeks after moving into midfield.