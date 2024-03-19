Barcelona rumour round-up: Lewandowski to Atletico, Araujo to Bayern update and Kimmich up for sale

Atletico plotting shock Lewandowski move

Today’s rumors start with some rather surprising news that Atletico Madrid are considering a shock move for Robert Lewandowski this summer.

Barcelona are said to be eager to shift the striker, due to his age and massive wages, which has sparked interest from Atletico Madrid, according to Football Espana.

All of which is likely to be news to Lewandowski who has all but confirmed this week that he’ll be playing for Barcelona next season.

Bayern losing interest in Ronald Araujo?

Ronald Araujo may also be staying at Barcelona, with Diario Sport reporting that Bayern Munich are cooling their interest in the defender.

The Bavarian giants have instead decided they want a new pivot and a replacement for Alphonso Davies who has been tipped to join Real Madrid.

Bayern are also thinking the only way a move for Araujo would be possible would be if Matthijs De Ligt, Dayot Upamecano or Kim-Min-Jae were sold first for a large fee.

Xavi’s favorite Kimmich up for sale

One Bayern player who could be on the move is none other than Joshua Kimmich, according to Sky reporter Florian Plettenberg.

The Germany star, who has a big fan in Xavi, is not ruling out a move, while Bayern are willing to sell if decent offers arrive.

Barcelona are one of five clubs said to be interested in Kimmich along with Manchester City, Liverpool, Arsenal and Real Madrid.