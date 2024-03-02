 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Roberto De Zerbi offers Barcelona loanee Ansu Fati advice after return from injury

The forward struggled last time out

By Gill Clark
Wolverhampton Wanderers v Brighton &amp; Hove Albion - Emirates FA Cup Fifth Round Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi has offered some advice to Ansu Fati after his return to action from injury.

Fati was named in the starting XI in midweek against Wolves in the FA Cup but was part of an injury-ravaged side that lost 1-0 at Molineux.

The youngster is only just back from a lengthy injury lay-off and De Zerbi says he needs to “push every day 100%” if he’s to get back on form.

“He can push more, he can be stronger, he can play better, he can believe more in his abilities,” he told a press conference.

“He is a sensitive guy, he is a good guy and part of my work is to help this type of players to believe more in themselves, to show all his qualities.

“It is a challenge for me. To push your players, to show all qualities and not one part is a big challenge.

“A big challenge is when you have a talent and Ansu Fati is a big talent.

“I think it is habit - push every day 100% on the pitch.”

Brighton’s injury situation means Fati should see plenty of minutes between now and the end of the season, provided he can keep fit.

The Seagulls are facing a big week with Fulham up next in the Premier League and then a trip to Roma in the last 16 of the Europa League.

