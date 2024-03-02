Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski named La Liga Player of the Month for February

Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski has been named La Liga’s Player of the Month for February.

The Poland international scored three goals in four league games, against Alaves, Granada and Celta Vigo to scoop the prize.

Lewandowski beat out Fede Valverde, Marcos Llorente, Yuri Beriche and Ante Budimir to win the monthly award.

The striker has been speaking about his goalscoring form in a recent interview with the club’s media.

“I always want to play my best football. The other day I didn’t score against Getafe but I played really well but without scoring,” he said. “For me, as a striker, it’s important to have performance with goals and a win. Even though in the end how we do is down to the team and if we win. The other day we took three points, and we played well. But as a striker I always want to score and help the team to win.”

Let’s hope Lewandowski continues his goalscoring form on Sunday at San Mames.