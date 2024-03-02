Friday's training session ahead of trip to Bilbao - FC Barcelona

Another training session for Xavi Hernández's Barça side on Friday, their third of a week which concludes with a vital away game in La Liga.

When and where to watch Athletic Club v FC Barcelona - FC Barcelona

Barça will be looking to continue their strong form in the domestic championship when they travel to Bilbao this Sunday for a 9pm kick-off local time (CET). This page will help you make sure what time that will be in your part of the world, while also listing the TV channels that broadcast la Liga games in different countries or regions.

Lewandowski is the LaLiga player of the month for February - FC Barcelona

Robert Lewandowski has been chosen as the best player in February in LaLiga. It was a superb month for the Pole, who scored in three of the four games he played during the month.

A decisive March in the Champions League and LaLiga - FC Barcelona

March 2024 is upon us and two major challenges await that could define the rest of the season for the blaugranes, basically to remain in the Champions League and to ramp up the pressure in LaLiga. We take a look at the five games this month, three at home and two very demanding away trips (all times CET).

Andrés Iniesta hits 1,000 games - FC Barcelona

Andrés Iniesta has made to one thousand. The Barça legend, now playing his trade at the Emirates Club in the UAE Pro League, achieved the milestone in Friday's game against Ajman.

Pep Guardiola gives recommendation to Barcelona for next manager - Football España

Barcelona President Joan Laporta used to have a habit of confiding in and seeking coucil from Dutch legend Johan Cruyff regarding big decisions, and it was he who dared him to appoint Pep Guardiola as first-team coach in 2008. Now he has gone to the Manchester City coach for advice.

Roberto Martínez approached over Barcelona vacancy - report - Football España

Barcelona’s managerial hunt appears to be going steadily, despite Sporting Director Deco’s denial that they are not yet thinking about a new manager. However all of the reports surrounding the matter have named Thomas Tuchel, Hansi Flick and Roberto de Zerbi as candidates, while Julian Nagelsmann has also been linked to the role. The latest manager mentioned would be something of a surprise appointment.

Barcelona rejected two Bayern Munich offers for Ronald Araujo - Football-España

Barcelona reportedly rebuffed two offers from Bayern Munich for Ronald Araujo in the January transfer window. The Bundesliga giants have been heavily linked with a renewed summer move for the Uruguay international despite his ongoing importance to Barcelona.