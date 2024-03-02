Real Betis defender Chadi Riad responds to Barcelona return transfer talk

Chadi Riad has been asked about speculation he could return to Barcelona from Real Betis at the end of the season.

Barcelona sold Riad last summer but are said to have been keeping close tabs on the defender and are willing to activate the €7 million buy-back clause in his contract.

The question was put to Riad this week about if he’s ready to return but he was keeping his cards pretty close to his chest.

“I only have Betis on my mind. Now Betis is my team and that’s it. If Barça will come later, I don’t know. They’ll come, or not. Right now I’m in the present at Betis,” he said. “I simply work day by day. I’m focused on the present because if you put your mind on other things, you end up losing concentration and things end up going wrong. “Betis is my team now and I’m going to give 100 per cent for this team and keep going. Then, if other things come along, then we’ll have to decide. For the moment, I’m focused on the present.”

Riad has made 15 La Liga appearances for Betis this season, with Manuel Pellegrini’s men currently sitting sixth in the table.