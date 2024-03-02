Barcelona and Xavi congratulate Andres Iniesta on 1,000th senior career appearance

Barcelona and Xavi have sent their congratulations to the one and only Andres Iniesta who has made his 1,000th appearance during an Emirates FC clash.

The midfielder hit the milestone in a UAE Pro League game as he played 80 minutes in what turned out to be a 2-0 defeat for his team.

Barcelona were quick to praise their legend after he posted about his achievement on social media.

Iniesta wrote:” 1000 matches... When I played in Fuentealbilla or Albacete I never imagined that I would have such a long and beautiful career as a professional footballer. Thank you for so much love. Long live football!”

Former midfield team-mate Xavi was also asked about Iniesta’s latest achievement at his pre-match press conference and was clearly thrilled for him.

“Iniesta is the greatest talent I have ever seen in Spanish football,” he said. “One thousand games is a lot. I admire and love him very much, he is a great friend. One of the best players in the history of football.”

Congratulations, Andres Iniesta!