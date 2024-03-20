Barcelona to play Real Madrid, Manchester City and AC Milan on US pre-season tour

Barcelona have confirmed their pre-season tour plans and will face Real Madrid, Manchester City and AC Milan in the United States this summer.

The Catalan giants will fly out at the end of July and play their first game on 30th against Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City at at the Camping World Stadium in Orlando.

Next up is a trip to the Metlife Stadium in New Jersey for another pre-season Clasico against Real Madrid on August 3.

Barcelona’s final game of the tour is against AC Milan in Baltimore on August 6. After that the team will fly back to the Catalunya to finalise preparations for the new campaign.

The club will have a new manager at the helm for the tour of course. Xavi has already announced his intention to step down at the end of the season.

Barcelona may also be without some key players for the tour as there is a busy summer of international football to look forward to.

Euro 2024 and the Paris Olympics are both set to take place, which could see some Barca players miss the tour depending on their international commitments.