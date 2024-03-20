Training session for squad not on international duty - FC Barcelona

With most of the first team squad away on international duty, the rest of Xavi Hernández's team trained on Tuesday at the Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper along with Astralaga, M. Casadó, Pau Prim, Cuéllar, Pocho Román and Edu Sánchez from Barça Atlètic.

FC Barcelona were astonishing in defence last season, but the clean sheets weren't coming quite so thick and fast in 2023-24. But that has now changed, and Marc-André ter Stegen has not been beaten once in the last four outings for the team in La Liga.

Pau Cubarsí is having the time of his life. He only just turned 17 and he's already a regular part of the FC Barcelona first team. His recent performances against Napoli and Atlético Madrid have especially shown that he is no longer a future investment. He is a player for here and now.

For the third summer in a row, FC Barcelona are going to the United States for their preseason tour, with three top class fixtures scheduled against Manchester City on July 30, Real Madrid on August 3 and AC Milan on August 6, to be played in Orlando, New Jersey and Baltimore, respectively.

Excitement continues to build ahead of the opening of the new Spotify Camp Nou stadium, which is scheduled to take place in November. Construction and redevelopment work has been ongoing since last summer, and at this stage, completion is on track, much to the delight of Barcelona.

Barcelona and Atletico Madrid have indulged in several transactions over the years, with the likes of Luis Suarez, David Villa and Antoine Griezmann having all left Catalonia in favour of joining Diego Simeone’s side. It could be that another forward makes the move this summer, in what would be a shock switch.

Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo is one of the major talking points in Catalonia this summer, as one of the potential sacrifices the Blaugrana will have to make in order to balance their accounts. With his contract expiring in 2026, he is one of the few that Barcelona are willing to consider parting with that could fetch a major offer, alongside Frenkie de Jong.

Barcelona have halted their search for Xavi Hernandez’s replacement a little over three months before his contract is due to expire. Xavi has announced that he will leave at the end of the season, but the recent upturn in form for Barcelona has caused some to reconsider their views on whether he should continue or not.

Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich was hailed as one of the best in the world as recently as 12 months ago, but things have turned somewhat sour in recent months, with Thomas Tuchel shifting him back to right-back again. Kimmich is out of contract in 2025, and could be sold this summer.