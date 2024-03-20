Lamine Yamal dreaming of scoring the winner for Barcelona against PSG

Lamine Yamal has admitted he’s dreaming of scoring the winner for Barcelona against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League quarter-finals.

The Barcelona teenager is on international duty with Spain where he has been asked about the goal he’d like to score the most in an interview with Marca. And here’s his answer: “In the return with PSG, the one for victory.”

Yamal has been impressing in the first team at Barcelona, despite his tender years, and insists he’s not feeling any pressure despite tasting success at such as young age.

“I think pressure, not pressure. Because you are playing for the club you want, you are seeing Barcelona, ​​the best city in the world and that’s it,” he added. “At the moment it’s all nice, it’s not pressure. I think that when you start thinking about it is when the pressure starts to come on.

The forward also had a word of warning for Real Madrid, making it clear to Los Blancos that Barcelona haven’t given up all hope of winning the title just yet.

“I believe that all the competitions in which we are alive can still be dreamed of. If there is a chance to win, you can win,” he added. “We will be there. If they fail, let them know that we are there to cut them off as many points as possible. We are going to fight.”

Yamal and Spain are friendly action over the international break, taking on Colombia on Friday and Brazil on Tuesday.