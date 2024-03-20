Joao Cancelo missed Atletico clash as a ‘precaution’ as Barcelona star underwent heart checks

Barcelona defender Joao Cancelo reportedly missed Sunday’s win over Atletico Madrid on medical advice and is being checked for a heart condition.

The Catalans said Cancelo was missing from the squad due to a “knock” but Fermin Lopez hinted it was something else when he dedicated the win to his team-mate afterwards.

RAC1 have now offered an update on Cancelo and say he missed the game on medical advice as a “precaution.” The report adds that one of Cancelo’s relatives “has a heart problem and the club’s medical services want to rule out that it is hereditary.”

It’s a worrying update on the defender, who is on loan from Manchester City, and let’s hope he gets the all clear as soon as possible.

Cancelo has been a regular for Xavi after moving on a season-long loan from Pep Guardiola’s side, but it’s not yet clear if he will stay beyond the end of the current campaign.