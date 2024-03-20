Vitor Roque reveals the Barcelona player who’s impressed him the most

Barcelona striker Vitor Roque has been talking about how he’s been settling into life at his new club following his January move.

The Brazilian is getting to know his new team-mates and has explained which player in particular has impressed him the most.

“It’s not that I didn’t expect it, but what I can see now is different from what I saw on television from afar and the one who has impacted me the most is Frenkie de Jong. He is very good, and a great person too,” he told Barcelona’s magazine.

Vitor Roque isn’t alone in going for De Jong. Joao Cancelo said the same thing after his move to Barcelona from Manchester City.

Barca’s January signing also said he’s slowly gaining in confidence after finding game time a little hard to come by following his arrival.

“Game by game I am gaining confidence,” he added. “They are spectacular, incredible players, who made history at Barça. They motivate me to build my history here,” ”In my head I always have the idea of ​​helping the team, whether by scoring goals or giving assists. The priority is the team.”

Vitor Roque did feature as a substitute last time out against Atletico and will be hoping he can make an impact in the final months of the season for Xavi’s side.