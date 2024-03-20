Lamine Yamal’s dream is to be Barcelona captain one day

Lamine Yamal may just be 16 years old, but he already plays and acts like a veteran. The Barcelona winger is already a crucial piece of the first team and Blaugrana fans are very excited about what the future holds for one of the most promising young talents the club has ever produced.

And Yamal wants to have a big future himself. The teenager spoke in an interview as he prepares for international duty with Spain, and he made it very clear he wants to be a Barça player for life and earn one of the biggest honors a player can get at the club.

“In 10 years I hope to be at Barcelona and winning titles. It would be a dream for me to be Barça captain. “I try not to think too much about the pressure that surrounds you at Barça, it can really mess with your head. I try to enjoy play football, that’s the most important. “It is a dream for me to play for Barcelona and in front of our fans. It also a unique experience to share the dressing room with world-class players. I am very happy and very satisfied. Everything is new, I’ve never been through anything like this. My only intention is to keep playing and enjoying myself with the Barça shirt.” Source: Marca

How can you not love this kid? A mature young man who is alredy a game-changer at such a young age who not only wants to be the next great Barça player but also wants to stay long enough and earn enough respect as a leader to be chosen as a captain.

We are lucky to have Lamine Yamal, and he needs to be protected at all costs. This kid is really, really special.