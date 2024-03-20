Fermin Lopez has earned his place at Barcelona the old fashioned way

I’m going to come clean, I didn’t know who Fermin Lopez was before the season began.

I watch every Barca game, follow the academy about as closely as you can, and still, Fermin caught me by surprise.

Lamine Yamal we all saw coming. Although it’s been incredible to see how quickly he took off in the first division.

Pau Cubarsí, knock on wood, has had a breakout similar to that of Ansu Fati, who took his chance, was sensational, and never looked back at the B team.

There’s something truly unique, and encouraging, about the way Fermin made his way onto the team.

After spending six years at La Masia, fully developing as a player at a steady and manageable pace, he earned a professional contract with Barcelona Atletic in 2022, and immediately went out on loan for the season at Linares.

No doubt, Barcelona was keeping tabs on him, but very little was reported on Fermin through mainstream Blaugrana media channels.

For all intents and purposes, he did well at Linares, and was given the opportunity to train in front of Xavi in the preseason. This was a quieter summer by Barcelona standards, and in the end there was an open roster spot. Fermin earned his place with professionalism and hard work.

And perhaps, also, because there was something different about him. Something not quite what you would expect from a midfielder who came out of the Barca academy.

In the end, his profile is just what the team needed from a role player who would be needed to step in during a season of injuries to Blaugrana midfielders.

Because of his versatility, there have been times when Xavi tried Fermin as a forward. As it turns out, he’s pretty damn good in the final third, with an eye for goal.

Although he has featured regularly throughout the season, his big opportunity is in front of him right now.

Three games ago, Xavi had a big game against Athletic Club.

At that point, he was learning towards using four midfielders, while dropping a forward. With Raphinha just coming back from injury, Ferran Torres still out, and Lamine Yamal needing rest, there was a logic to this tactical approach.

But Fermin, a midfielder himself, was not a beneficiary of this setup. Still the odd man out, looking on from the bench.

At San Mames, however, everything changed in the blink of an eye.

First, Frenkie de Jong went out, and none other than Fermin Lopez was called in as the replacement.

Pedri moved to an attacking midfield role to replace Frenkie, and Fermin was sent in to deputize as a false left winger.

Soon after, Pedri went down, and Fermin was sent to the midfield to take over the role.

Fermin wasn’t expecting to play in this game, let alone have to adapt to two positions in live time. In the end, it was his worst performance of the year. But can you really blame him?

Let’s be honest about who he is, and who he isn’t.

Fermin is not a technical marvel. He is not a like for like Pedri or Frenkie replacement. If that’s what you’re looking for, you’d be closer going with Sergi Roberto given the current circumstances.

He’s not quite Gavi either, although you’re more on the right track with the comparison.

Against Athletic Club, the game was already very unsettled. Fermin was never going to come in and resolve that situation.

But in the last two starts against Napoli and Atletico Madrid, we saw exactly what he can contribute.

Fermin is a high intensity player. He will do the leg work, pressing high effectively, and then getting forward off the ball to be a threat in the final third.

On the flip side, he does not do so well when the objective is to keep possession for the sake of it.

Rather, he is best when the game is unpredictable. He’s almost like having a second striker on the field. Is it a coincidence that Robert Lewandowski just had his best game with Fermin on the field to play off of?

Another moment from that game that highlights what Fermin does so well, was the well-timed run behind the backline, connecting with a sublime over the top pass from Cubarsi.

Pedri doesn’t do these things. Neither does Gavi, Ilkay Gundogan, or Frenkie de Jong.

That’s obviously not to say that Fermin is on their level yet, but it is worth considering how useful it can be to have a midfielder available who goes about the business of football differently.

Right now, Fermin is the man of the hour. Just what Xavi needed in a moment of serious uncertainty.

Going forward, he will get more chances. And I have a feeling he’ll find a way to keep making an impact.

He may not be the next big thing at Barcelona, but he could be a player for culers to get used to.

Barcelona needs characters like that who aren’t afraid to get their hands dirty.

Fermin has earned his chance through hard work.

And hard work is what will keep him around.