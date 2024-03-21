Gerard Pique: I could have a big impact at Barcelona as president

Former Barcelona defender Gerard Pique has been talking about the possibility of returning to the club as president in the future.

Pique has long been talked about as a potential president of the club but it’s not something he’s thinking about right now.

“If I can help my club... I have been a member of Barcelona since I was little, going to the Camp Nou every Sunday. If I can help in any way, I want to do it. It’s something I feel within me,” he told Sky Sports. “I don’t think now is the time. I’m focused on the Kings League, we are in an expansion process. “You never know in the future, but it could be an option. I never like to close doors for myself. Being president of Barcelona is a big responsibility, but I could have a big impact on the club if I decide to try at some point. In the future I can explore that possibility, but not now.”

Joan Laporta is, of course, the current president and will continue in his role until 2026 when the next set of elections at the club will be held.