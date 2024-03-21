 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Barcelona defender Joao Cancelo given the all clear after health checks

By Gill Clark
FC Barcelona v SSC Napoli: Round of 16 Second Leg - UEFA Champions League 2023/24 Photo by Jonathan Moscrop/Getty Images

Barcelona defender Joao Cancelo has been given the all clear to continue playing football after undergoing heart checks.

Cancelo missed the win over Atletico last time out as a precaution as Barca wanted him to undergo medical checks on a potential issue after a relative was diagnosed with a heart problem.

Barcelona have confirmed those tests have now taken place and, thankfully, Cancelo has been given the green light to continue playing.

Cancelo and the staff at Barcelona are obviously thrilled with the news, with the defender now set to link up with the Portugal squad.

The defender, and a host of other players, have been rested for Portugal’s game on Thursday against Sweden but will return on Tuesday against Slovenia.

Cancelo will then return to Barcelona after the international break to prepare for some key fixtures, with both Real Madrid and Napoli on the fixture list in April.

