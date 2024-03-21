Barcelona’s Pedri offers positive injury update as he continues recovery

Barcelona midfielder Pedri has offered a positive injury pdate as he continues on the recovery trail from yet another setback.

The Spain international was ruled out at the start of the month with a thigh injury, but he is expected to return before the end of the season.

Pedri is refusing to set a specific date on when he will be available again, although he is looking forward to playing in some tasty fixtures before the end of the campaign.

“As soon as possible but without specifying a specific date or match,” he said. “I want to be at my best to enjoy the most important part of the season with my teammates, because the upcoming matches are very nice. “At the moment everything is going well, apart from my recovery and gym work, I am very careful with my diet, removing things that did not make me feel good, and I do Pilates as well as work in a hyperbaric chamber.”

Pedri’s injury doesn’t seem to be as bad as initially feared, with Barcelona reportedly hoping he could be available to play some part in the Champions League quarter-final against PSG.