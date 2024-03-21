Different kind of workout - FC Barcelona

Wednesday brought the last training session of the week at FC Barcelona. With so many players away on international duty, Xavi Hernández had to come up with something different.

Lamine Yamal: 'I want to continue enjoying wearing the Barça shirt' - FC Barcelona

Remember the name. Lamine Yamal. The La Masia product is still only 16 years of age and this season he has brought the joy of youth to the first team, and consequently, to all Barça fans.

The international agenda for the FC Barcelona players - FC Barcelona

The last international break before the European Championship and Copa America is upon us, with 13 senior squad members plus Barça Atlètic's Mikayil Faye and Jaume Cuéllar all playing full internationals and several other involved in youth internationals. Here's the go-to list of all the different games coming up over the next few days.

Brann 1-2 Barcelona: Holders seal narrow first-leg win - UEFA

Salma Paralluelo's sixth goal of this season's UEFA Women's Champions League helped the reigning champions edge out a brave Brann display in the first leg of their quarter-final in Norway.

Barcelona counting on veteran Sergi Roberto for next season despite lack of contract negotiations - Football España

Sergi Roberto is out of contract at Barcelona in the summer, and his future has been up for debate over the last few months. It seemed certain that he would stay on for at least another 12 months, but following the announcement that Xavi Hernandez is stepping down at the end of the season, it threw the 32-year-old’s future into doubt.

"If he wants to renew, he will renew" - Barcelona outline clear stance on Ronald Araujo - Football España

Ronald Araujo has been the subject of transfer speculation over the last few months, with Bayern Munich having been very interested in signing the Uruguayan defender. However, Barcelona have shown no signs of wanting to sell one of their captains and most important players.

Barcelona in talks with third kit manufacturer as Puma and Nike battle for sponsor deal - Football España

The battle for sponsorship of Barcelona’s kit in the coming years has been framed as a straight battle between Nike and Puma, which will be heavily dependent on how much money the Blaugrana can earn, as they try to maximise their revenue sources. However there is at least a third brand on the scene too.

Barcelona have four-man shortlist for pivot role this summer - report - Football España

Barcelona will look for a deep-lying midfielder this summer in order to address the gaping hole left by Sergio Busquets which is still being felt in Can Barca. Danish central defender Andreas Christensen has been called on in recent weeks in order to held stem the flow of chances being conceded, but it very much looks like a temporary solution.