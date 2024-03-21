Barcelona willing to offer players in deal for Everton’s Amadou Onana

Barcelona continue to be linked with a move for Everton’s Amadou Onana, despite the club’s ongoing financial difficulties.

The pivot position has been an issue this season for Xavi’s side, with Andreas Christensen currently filling the role, and Barca are hoping to add another midfielder in the summer.

Diario Sport claim that Onana remains at the top of Barca’s shopping list even though he has a lofty price of 60 million euros.

One way of trying to lower the price would be to offer players in the deal, and Sport reckon Barca have a list of unwanted stars they could propose including in a summer transfer.

The players mentioned are Clement Lenglet, Sergino Dest and Ansu Fati (who are all out on loan this season) and Fermin Lopez.

Lenglet is perhaps the most likely given he’s already in the Premier League with Aston Villa, and with rumors floating around that Everton could sell Jarrad Branthwaite.

Elsewhere, Dest is expected to sign for PSV permanently after an impressive loan, while it’s not clear what will happen with Ansu Fati yet when his Brighton loan expires.

It’s also difficult to see Fermin moving on. The youngster has been promoted to the first team this season and has proven to be a useful member of the squad already.