Barcelona’s next star? Xavi takes a check on 15-year-old La Masia gem in training

Barcelona are a little short of numbers in training due to the international break which has allowed Xavi to take a check on some more of the club’s promising youngsters.

One player in particular who has got the Barca world excited after being called up to first-team training this week is 15-year-old striker Toni Fernandez.

The attacker, who also plays for Spain’s Under-17 side, was one of a host of young stars in the session but his presence certainly had social media talking.

Fernandez is a left-footed striker who is good in one-on-one situations, has a “lot of punch” and is known for his “exceptional” ball striking ability, according to Marca.

The teenager joined Barcelona five years ago and will surely be hoping he can follow in the footsteps of Lamine Yamal and Pau Cubarsi and make the breakthrough into the first team.

Here’s a little clip of him in action:

! L'ouverture du score des Juvenils B par Toni Fernández !



⚽ á



Un joueur très polyvalent pouvant jouer 9, faux 9 ou relayeur comme il le fait aujourd'hui !

Un très beau pied gauche.



[ @ArsenKveFCB] pic.twitter.com/Kr5ndygZOZ — Espacio Masía (@Espacio_Masia) August 16, 2023

There’s no doubt that La Masia seems awash with incredible talent right now, and Toni Fernandez is certainly one player worth keeping a close eye.