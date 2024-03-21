Barcelona coach Xavi handed two-match ban for red card against Atletico

Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez has been handed a two-match ban after being sent off in the 3-0 win over Atletico Madrid.

Xavi received his second red card of the season at the Wanda Metropolitano for dissent after protesting at two decisions by referee Jose Maria Sanchez Martinez.

He will now serve a two-match ban, meaning he will not be on the touchline for La Liga games against Las Palmas and Cadiz after the international break.

Xavi will therefore return to the touchline for Barcelona’s next game which just happens to be a Clasico against Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Xavi’s brother and assistant coach Oscar Hernandez will take over touchline duties once again for the next two games.

Diario AS have reported that the Barca locker room have nicknamed Xavi’s brother ‘Oscar Klopp’ due to his resemblance to the Liverpool manager.

Oscar also boasts an excellent record when he’s taken charge of the team. In six games he’s managed six wins, 17 goals scored and just three conceded.