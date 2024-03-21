Bayern willing to swap Joshua Kimmich for Barcelona’s Ronald Araujo

Bayern Munich are reportedly willing to consider swapping Joshua Kimmich for Barcelona’s Ronald Araujo in the summer transfer window.

Diario AS are reporting that Bayern know Barcelona can’t afford their €70-80 million price tag for Kimmich but may be interested in a potential swap deal.

Kimmich has been linked with Barcelona before, particularly because Xavi is a big fan, and there’s increasing speculation he could move away from the Allianz Arena this summer.

The Germany star is out of contract in 2025 which means there’s a good chance the club will sell to avoid the prospect of losing him on a free in a year’s time.

Meanwhile, Araujo has been targeted by Bayern Munich and it’s thought the German club may move for the defender again in the summer transfer window.

Araujo has said he wants to stay at Barcelona, and could even sign a new contract, but that’s not stopping the rumor mill from continuing to talk about a potential exit.