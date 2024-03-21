PSG will get extra rest before facing Barcelona in Champions League

Paris Saint-Germain will get extra rest as Ligue 1 wants to help French teams perform better in Europe.

PSG, Marseille, and Lille will have their respective league games of the 29th matchday pushed back to allow for more recovery times before their European matches.

ÚLTIMA HORA | La @Ligue1UberEats aplaza los partidos de PSG, Olympique de Marsella y Lille de la Jornada 29 para priorizar las competiciones europeas



El PSG gozará de más descanso antes de su duelo ante el @FCBarcelona_es



https://t.co/ilgsizI4uT pic.twitter.com/AewlnfXo6C — Radio MARCA (@RadioMARCA) March 21, 2024

The Parisians had a match against Lorient scheduled in between the two games against FC Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League next month.

The first leg of that tie will be held on the 10th of April and the second leg on the 16th, with the match against Lorient originally sandwiched in between.

Now, the match against Lorient will be held on the 24th.

Barcelona, for their part, will still have to face Cádiz on the 13th. They will have more rest for the first leg, when they will face Las Palmas on March 30th. PSG will play Clermont Foot just before the first leg, closer to the Champions League date, on April 6th.

The combined schedule, thus, is as follows

March 30th: Barcelona vs. Las Palmas

April 6th: PSG vs. Clermont Foot

April 10th: PSG vs. Barcelona

April 13th: Cádiz vs. Barcelona

April 16th: Barcelona vs. PSG