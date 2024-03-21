Barcelona Joan Laporta thinks Real Madrid are buying a problem with Kylian Mbappe

Barcelona president Joan Laporta insists he’s not jealous of Real Madrid and their expected signing of Kylian Mbappe and actually thinks the PSG superstar could create a problem for Los Blancos.

Mbappe is expected to move to the Santiago Bernabeu in the summer after months of speculation about his future.

Laporta’s been asked in a new interview by Mundo Deportivo if he’s jealous of his bitter rivals and came up with the following response.

“Not at all, not at all. Also, I don’t know if they will or won’t. We’ll see,” he said. “No, I have intuition. They have a problem there. You have to sell a player (if Mbappé arrives), right? “Because they are not going to play two starters in the same place. And speaking of the numbers, this distorts the locker room for sure. That’s not a gift.”

Deco made a similar comment earlier in the week when asked about Mbappe. The sporting director said the striker will undoubtedly make the team stronger but added “they will have to resolve some tactical problems. In football balance is very important.”