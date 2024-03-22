Why no big name signings this summer may be a blessing for Barcelona

So it would appear that whomever is going to take Xavi’s place as coach of the first team will do so knowing that, unlike previous years, there will not be a big enough kitty to buy any established names this summer.

To that end, names such as Hansi Flick might be reconsidering their candidacy for the top job.

These days it’s a given that any manager at the elite level, however good they might be, still wants money to spend.

It doesn’t necessarily define how good or bad they are as a manager, but it allows them to buy best-in-class which, theoretically, gives them more of a chance of landing the big prizes.

We’ve seen how hard it has been for Xavi to win over the Barca fan base and the media during his two-year tenure, though one could legitimately argue that trying to get lightning to strike twice and hope that the legendary midfielder would be Guardiola MK II was taking the model from Joan Laporta’s earlier presidency just a little too far.

At least with someone like Flick, for example, Barca would have a coach/manager with significant enough experience to at least give things a really good go.

It’s worth taking the time to consider too that in actual fact, the success stories as far as playing staff of late, have been those that have come into the first team picture via La Masia.

Yes, it’s ostensibly also true that some players - Fermin, Pau Cubarsi - might not have got their chance if it weren’t down to the misfortune of others, but each young player has taken the baton gleefully with both hands.

Ask yourself this... can you imagine a Barca XI without the aforementioned in it, as well as Lamine Yamal?

On Sunday against Atletico Madrid, Hector Fort also reminded everyone of his quality, and whilst all four players are unlikely to play all the time, they give Xavi and whomever replaces him genuine options.

Further, should the club have to sell at least one big name - not because they want to but because finances are still dictating things - there is now a belief that the squad perhaps won’t be as poorly off as first thought.

Though Barca are still off the pace in terms of getting back to the very top, there are green shoots of recovery, and at this stage that’s the best anyone can hope for.

If the new coach can take things up another level or two and show progress, then it’s clear that the club are moving in the right direction, whatever the haters say.