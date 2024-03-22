Lamine Yamal explains how Xavi’s made him fearless at Barcelona

Lamine Yamal has been talking about the influence Xavi has had on his career and how the coach has ensured he’s fearless when he plays for Barcelona.

The 16-year-old is enjoying a breakout season for Barcelona, becoming a regular in the team, and breaking all kinds of records for the Catalans.

Yamal says that Xavi has told him not to be fearful and to ensure he’s enjoying the game if he is to play his best football.

“As Xavi says, fear is something you should not have. It can hurt you in the game; It does nothing positive to think about fear. You just have to be happy and enjoy having the ball at your feet,” he told Barcelona’s magazine. “It was he who trusted me. Furthermore, now he is giving me a lot of consistency, since I am accumulating many minutes. I am very happy, very happy and very grateful to the figure of Xavi.”

Xavi has his critics but he’s been happy to rely on youth, particularly this season with Yamal, Pau Cubarsi, Hector Fort, Marc Guiu and Fermin Lopez all enjoying plenty of minutes.