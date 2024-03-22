Four Barcelona stars up for March La Liga awards

Barcelona have enjoyed a good few weeks which means it’s no surprise to see plenty of names in the running for La Liga’s monthly awards.

Xavi has been nominated for Manager of the Month after an unbeaten few weeks which has brought victories over Atletico and Mallorca and a draw with Athletic Club.

The Barcelona coach is up against Villarreal boss Marcelino and Real Madrid coach Real Madrid - two teams who also enjoyed a good run of results in March.

Striker Robert Lewandowski is in the mix again. He won the February Player of the Month award and has been nominated again after maintaining his good form.

The Goal of the Month award sees Lamine Yamal in the running, following his lovely strike in Barcelona’s win over Real Mallorca.

Yamal faces competition from William Carvalho - who curled one into the top corner against Atletico - and Celta’s Jørgen Strand Larsen - who netted a neat flick against Sevilla.

And finally there’s Pau Cubarsi. Barcelona’s amazing teenager is up for the Best Under-23 Player of the Month. The 17-year-old has been nominated with Eduardo Camavinga, Álex Baena, Beñat Prados and Giorgi Mamardashvili.

Vote for your favorites here.