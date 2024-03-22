Napoli midfielder Stanislav Lobotka’s agent reveals Barcelona transfer talks

Napoli midfielder Stanislav Lobotka’s agent has claimed to have held transfer talks with Barcelona over a potential move to the club.

Xavi praised Lobotka ahead of Barcelona’s Champions League clash with Napoli, naming him as the one player from the Serie A side he’d like to have on him team.

Lobotka’s agent even reckons that Xavi and Deco have been in touch to talk about a potential move for the 29-year-old, as reported by journalist Gianmarco Giordano.

“In the future he would like to play for a club fighting to win the Champions League. We spoke with Deco, Barcelona would sign him but a lot of things have to happen. Stani liked Xavi’s statements, I often contact him in Spanish, we talk,” he said. “Stani sent me a screenshot of Xavi’s statements. I sent him a screenshot of all the times we talked. He (Xavi) often asks me how he is.”

As we all know, Barcelona will find it difficult to bring in players in the transfer market this summer due to their financial constraints. They are also set to have a new manager in charge with Xavi set to step down in the summer.