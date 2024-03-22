Luis Enrique talks possible Barcelona return, Champions League clash with PSG

Luis Enrique has jumped back on his Twitch channel to talk about life and had some interesting comments on a possible return to Barcelona.

The PSG coach has been linked with the job, following news that Xavi will depart this summer, but says it would be difficult to manage his former club again.

“I have always said that I would like to but reality says that it is very difficult for our paths to cross,” he said. “Now they will need a coach but my rule is to fulfill my contracts and with the people who trust me. It won’t be me. I will never do it.”

Yet Luis Enrique will be back in Barcelona for a Champions League quarter-final clash with the Catalans and is looking forward to the two ties.

“I have been a culé and a culé member for 25 years but this is my profession and I will try with all my effort to help my team win the tie. I will be a member of Barça and Sporting until I die,” he added. “I see the tie against Barça as very difficult, not only because they have won five Champions Leagues but because of the greatness of the club. “Right now I almost prefer to play the first leg at home, to see what happens, and the second leg will be all or nothing. I wouldn’t change anything. It’s about being better than the rival, both at home and especially away. I have to highlight the bravery of my team and how the Paris fans support us here, the atmosphere at the Parc des Princes is sensational.”

The two teams meet at the Parc des Princes for the first leg on April 10th and then play the return six days later at Montjuic.