Poland 5-1 Estonia | European Qualifiers 2024 - UEFA

Poland are a win away from UEFA EURO 2024! The play-off debutants looked in cruise control from an early stage, setting up a final away to Wales on Tuesday. What a game that looks certain to be.

Barcelona President Joan Laporta says Kylian Mbappe will "distort" the Real Madrid dressing room - Football España

Real Madrid are increasingly confident of finally landing Kylian Mbappe this summer. The 24-year-old has already notified Paris Saint-Germain of his decision to depart at the end of the season, and an agreement on personal terms with Los Blancos is expected to be finalised in the coming weeks.

Barcelona star Raphinha has "several suitors" in the Premier League - Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur among those keen - Football España

Barcelona will need to make significant sales this summer in order to ease their financial woes, and one of the leading candidates to be moved on is Raphinha. The 27-year-old is no longer a regular starter because of the emergence of Lamine Yamal, and given that he has a high sell-on value, he is high on the list to be sold.

Barcelona have no plans to loan out teenage star Vitor Roque for next season despite recent lack of minutes - Football España

Vitor Roque generated much excitement when he finally joined Barcelona during the winter, although he has struggled to play much since he arrived on Catalonia. Xavi Hernandez has opted to utilise him rather infrequently, which has frustrated the club’s supporters on several occasions.

Barcelona defender Jules Kounde will be allowed to leave for sizeable offer amid Paris Saint-Germain interest - Football España

Barcelona will be forced into making some sacrifices this summer, with many forecasting at least one or more major sales from their first team in order to balance the books. On the whole though, uncertainty reigns throughout the Barcelona squad, including for Jules Kounde.

Barcelona will welcome back Frenkie de Jong from injury in time for Paris Saint-Germain showdown - Football España

It will be tough, but by no means impossible for Xavi Hernandez’s side to progress to the last four, and their chances of doing so will be boosted because, as per Sport, Frenkie de Jong will be fully fit and available to play in the first leg, scheduled for the start of next month at the Parc des Princes.