WATCH: Barcelona offer update on Gavi’s recovery from knee injury

Barcelona have offered an update into Gavi’s recovery from his serious knee injury which saw his season ended prematurely.

The midfielder underwent surgery on a torn ACL in November, with the Barcelona star expected to be out of action for up to 10 months.

We’ve only really seen glimpses of Gavi since. He’s posted a few updates in the gym, and has been at Montjuic to watch the team in action in recen weeks.

Barcelona have now posted a video showing Gavi being put through his paces on the beach as he continues his recovery from what is a really serious injury.

Barcelona sporting director Deco has been talking about Gavi this week and confirmed his recovery is continuing to go well.

“It’s going well. He’s a boy that has a different capacity from the others,” he told Cadena Ser. “He has an impressive mental capacity. And he’s recovering well yes. Hes on the right track.”

We’ll still have to wait until next season to see Gavi back in Barcelona colors, but his return to the side will be a massive boost to the team.