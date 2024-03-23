What does the future hold for Barcelona’s Ansu Fati?

Ansu Fati is heading towards the end of his season-long loan with Brighton and Hove Albion, and his future looks as uncertain as ever.

The forward had hoped to resurrect his career in the Premier League this season but that hasn’t happened quite yet. There’s still time of course, but it’s fast running out.

Fati has made 23 appearances in all competitions for the Seagulls, scoring four goals and picking up an assist along the way.

However, his season has once again been disrupted by injury. Fati missed over two months at the turn of the year in another frustrating setback.

Diario Sport reckon that financial reasons mean that the 21-year-old could head out on loan again next year and that Brighton would be keen to have him - if Roberto De Zerbi remains.

De Zerbi has absolute faith in Fati - and his praised him regularly - but is also in demand this summer as a host of top clubs look set to change managers.

Yet the report reckons that De Zerbi “would be delighted to take Ansu with him” if he did move clubs.

The Italian has of course been linked with Barca, which means he could get a second chance at the club, although it’s worth noting such talk has cooled recently.

Ultimately it could be that Barcelona’s finances dictate Fati’s next move. A decent offer would surely be considered, while another loan move may be the option that suits all parties right now.

