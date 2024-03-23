Gavi working hard towards his return to action - FC Barcelona

Gavi continues working along the road to recovery. The midfielder was injured while playing for Spain against Georgia in November last year, and has recently been working on strengthening his lower body in a different setting to the Ciutat Esportiva.

Former Barcelona prodigy admits huge mistake in Camp Nou exit - Football España

Former Barcelona starlet Alen Halilovic has revealed leaving the club in 2016 was the biggest mistake of his career. Halilovic was plucked from boyhood club Dinamo Zagreb in 2014, shortly after his 18th birthday, after bursting onto the scene in Croatia.

Xavi Hernandez calls Ronaldinho's son into Barcelona first team training - Football España

Joao Mendes – son of Barcelona icon Ronaldinho – has joined Xavi Hernandez’s first team squad for training this week. The 19-year-old joined Barcelona in March 2023, following his breakthrough at Brazilian side Cruzeiro, and he has remained with the youth team system this season.

Barcelona President Joan Laporta claims Barcelona have alternative offer for unpaid economic lever - Football España

Barcelona President Joan Laporta has reassured fans about the economic future of the club, as a summer of major sales reportedly approaches. One of the key reasons has been the non-payment of their asset sales in Barca Vision, with €40m missing from their budget, and another €40-60m due this summer for the second payments.

Barcelona President Joan Laporta affirms desire for Xavi stay, but admits it depends on season end - Football España

Barcelona President Joan Laporta has again affirmed that he wants Xavi Hernandez to remain as manager next season, despite the latter announcing he would be leaving at the end of the season. He also seemed to imply that the matter was not settled.

Barcelona willing to include €30m clause in Joao Felix deal with Atletico Madrid - Football España

The poker match between Barcelona and Atletico Madrid, with Joao Felix sitting watching nervously, continues to trundle on as the summer grows closer. All parties want the Portuguese to remain in Catalonia next season, but the terms will be decisive.