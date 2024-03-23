 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Barcelona’s Mikayil Faye scores absolute screamer on debut for Senegal

A great night for the youngster

By Gill Clark
FC Barcelona v RCD Mallorca - LaLiga EA Sports Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images

Barcelona defender Mikayil Faye enjoyed an international debut to remember after scoring for Senegal against Gabon on Friday.

The Barcelona Atletic star made his first appearance for the national side and scored the second goal in a 3-0 win for the Lions of Taranga.

An own goal had put Senegal 1-0 up before Faye doubled Senegal’s lead just before half-time. Sadio Mane then finished the scoring in stoppage time.

Faye’s goal was certainly a memorable effort. The defender let fly from range with a fierce effort that flew past the goalkeeper and into the roof of the net.

It’s been a great few weeks for Faye. He’s also been in the goals for Barcelona Atletic and his latest effort shows once again what a huge talent Rafa Marquez’s side have on their hands.

Faye only joined in the summer from Croatian side NK Kustosija Zagreb but has already attracted interest and may receive more offers in the summer.

