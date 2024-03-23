Barcelona’s Mikayil Faye scores absolute screamer on debut for Senegal

Barcelona defender Mikayil Faye enjoyed an international debut to remember after scoring for Senegal against Gabon on Friday.

The Barcelona Atletic star made his first appearance for the national side and scored the second goal in a 3-0 win for the Lions of Taranga.

An own goal had put Senegal 1-0 up before Faye doubled Senegal’s lead just before half-time. Sadio Mane then finished the scoring in stoppage time.

Some debut performance that from Senegalese gem Mikayil Faye. pic.twitter.com/RjKO5hd0dx — CAF (@CAF_Online) March 22, 2024

Faye’s goal was certainly a memorable effort. The defender let fly from range with a fierce effort that flew past the goalkeeper and into the roof of the net.

MIKAYIL FAYE INCROYABLE ! PREMIER BUT EN SÉLECTION POUR SON PREMIER MATCH ! pic.twitter.com/LeIOqArzDS — ́ ́ (@JoueursSN) March 22, 2024

It’s been a great few weeks for Faye. He’s also been in the goals for Barcelona Atletic and his latest effort shows once again what a huge talent Rafa Marquez’s side have on their hands.

Faye only joined in the summer from Croatian side NK Kustosija Zagreb but has already attracted interest and may receive more offers in the summer.