Barcelona teen Pau Cubarsi makes history on Spain debut and beats Sergio Ramos’ record

Pau Cubarsi made his Spain debut on Friday and wrote his name into the history books along the way in La Roja’s friendly clash with Colombia.

The 17-year-old became the youngest defender in history to debut for the Spain team when he entered the pitch with 10 minutes to play.

Cubarsi beats the record previously held by Sergio Ramos (who was 18 years and 11 months old when he debuted) after replacing Aymeric Laporte for Luis de la Fuente’s side.

Pau Cubarsí has become the youngest defender in history to debut for the Spanish national team!



Congratulations, Pau! #MadeInLaMasia pic.twitter.com/HWP07iTu64 — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) March 22, 2024

Cubarsi is also the second youngest player ever to appear for the Spanish national side, behind his Barcelona team-mate Lamine Yamal.

“I am very proud of my debut since it was a dream I had since I was little,” he told reporters afterwards.

“It is always difficult to lose and I am hurt by the defeat. I appreciate the coach’s trust and I try to make the most of it by giving my best. I always try to be myself and play calmly.”

De la Fuente also handed Yamal some game time in the 1-0 defeat. The 16-year-old came on in the 72nd minute but couldn’t help the team conjure up an equaliser at the London Stadium.

Spain now head to the Santiago Bernabeu for their second friendly of the international break. The team play Brazil on Tuesday night in the Spanish capital.