Joao Laporta offers update on Barcelona’s plans for Joao Felix and Joao Cancelo

Joan Laporta says he’s confident that loanees Joao Cancelo and Joao Felix will remain at Barcelona past the end of the season.

The two players are on loan and have featured regularly for Xavi’s side in the current campaign, and Laporta thinks agreements will be reached for them both to stay.

“I think they will continue. I hope that Atlético de Madrid will not put any objection to Joao Félix continuing with us and I think that City will not object either,” he told Mundo Deportivo. “We have an agent there who is working on the issue, Jorge Mendes, and he knows our intention to continue with the players. “What I can’t tell you now, because it will depend a lot on the amounts, is whether we are going to sign them or extend the loan. It will surely be an extension of the transfer, already setting a price.”

Laporta sounds confident but it still seems difficult for Barca to make both moves work financially. The two players have both said they want to stay ahead of what promises to be an intriguing summer for the Catalan giants.