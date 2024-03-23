Laporta claims to have rejected €200m offer for Barcelona wonderkid Lamine Yamal

Joan Laporta has claimed to have rejected an offer worth €200 million for Barcelona wonderkid Lamine Yamal.

There’s been speculation that Paris Saint-Germain could splash out such a fee to land the teenager, and Laporta reckons a staggering bid has already been made, as reported by Sport.

“We get offers for players like Lamine Yamal, for 200 million euros, and we have said no. Because we trust the boy, in his sporting projection, and we do not have the need, on the contrary,” said. “We have had offers for Alejandro Balde, Fermín, very important Gavi, Pedri, De Jong, Araujo... But we do not want to sell them. The only way with these that I have told you, would be at a figure of 1,000 million in income.”

Barcelona previously lost Neymar to PSG after they activated his €222m release clause. Since then, Barca have taken care to insert huge €1bn clauses in new contracts for their key players such as Araujo, Pedri, Gavi and Yamal.