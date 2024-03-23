Bayern turn attention from Barcelona’s Ronald Araujo to Mikayil Faye

Barcelona Munich have reportedly turned their attentions from Ronald Araujo to Barcelona youngster Mikayil Faye.

Araujo has been targeted by the Bavarian giants but has said repeatedly he wants to stay at the club, while Barcelona are thought to be keen to extend his contract.

The latest update from the rumor mill now suggests that Bayern have switched their attention to Faye instead.

Bayern are said to be “monitoring” his situation, according to Foot Mercato, with the report also claiming Lens are interested and have already spoken with the player.

Barcelona have reportedly already rejected an offer from Lens, with the French club proposing a loan with a mandatory purchase option.

Faye wants to continue at Barcelona and try to make the first team but there’s a suggestion Barca could be tempted to sell if an offer of around €20 million euros arrives.

Barcelona signed Faye last summer for a fee of around €1.5m, and he’s been making an impact with Rafa Marquez’s Barcelona Atletic side.

Faye has also caught the eye after being called up to the Senegal national team, scoring an absolute stunner on his debut against Gabon.