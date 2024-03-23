Rumors: Al-Hilal willing to offer €100m to Barcelona for Raphinha

Al-Hilal are reportedly willing to offer Barcelona €100 million to sign Brazil international Raphinha in the summer transfer window.

Diario Sport claim the Saudi Pro League side are willing to go “all out” to land the 27-year-old and add him to their star-studded squad.

There’s been talk of a Saudi move for Raphinha for some time, and it looks like this is only going to hot up as the next transfer window approaches.

Such an offer is bound to be of interest to Barcelona, particularly as the club continue to be dogged by financial problems.

It’s been claimed for some time now that the club must make a big sale this summer with Raphinha, Jules Kounde and Ronald Araujo all having been linked with an exit.

Barcelona are already said to have rejected big offers for Araujo and Lamine Yamal, but it might be a different story when it comes to Raphinha.

The Brazil is not a guaranteed starter for the Catalan giants and such an offer would eclipe the €65m they paid to sign him from Leeds United.

It remains to be seen if Raphinha could be tempted to Al-Hilal. However, the Saudi club have already invested in a host of star names including Neymar, Malcom, Ruben Neves and Kalidou Koulibaly.