Joan Laporta expects Barcelona to make ‘one or two’ signings this summer

Barcelona president Joan Laporta says he expects the club will make one or two additions to the squad in the summer transfer window.

Deco has already ruled out the club making any big-name signings this summer. Laporta agrees and says they aren’t “necessary” but there will still be changes.

“It’s just that we don’t see it as necessary. There will be some tweaks,” he told Mundo Deportivo. “Prioritizing the team there will be one or two additions, who will make the team. Players of the caliber of Lamine, Lewandowski, Joao Felix, Ferran and Raphinha who are very strong and always contribute to the team. “And then Tigrinho, in a process of adaptation, like all Brazilians who come to Europe. He is charming, he has the gift of scoring, he finds space and helps Lewandowski. “I do not see it necessary to make an investment that could distort what we are building, which is a balanced team. Next year we will have Gavi again, which gives energy. Pedri and Frenkie are world-class players like all the ones we have.”

The rumor mill has been busy already with names of potential Barca signings, with a new midfield pivot seemingly the priority ahead of the new campaign.