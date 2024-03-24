Barcelona send out strong message to club’s exciting youngsters

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has sent out a strong message to the club’s exciting young talent and insists they will continue to play a key role going forwards.

Lamine Yamal, Pau Cubarsi, Fermin Lopez and Hector Fort have all made an impact in Xavi’s team and Laporta’s assured supporters they are a big part of the club’s future.

“We count on them for everything. The basis of next season’s team will be the same,” he told Mundo Deportivo. “If we achieve the objectives, we do not have to make any sales, unless there are players who do not want to continue because they have not participated enough or because perhaps they are interested in leaving because they are made an offer that we will not make.”

Other youngsters such as Marc Casado and Marc Guiu have also played this season, while there’s plenty of talent at Barca Atletic with youngsters including Unai Fernandez, Pau Prim, Marc Bernal and Mikayil Faye all tipped for bright futures.