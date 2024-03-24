Cubarsí, another debutant under 20 - FC Barcelona

At the age of 17 Pau Cubarsí continues to write his name into the record books, this time with the Spanish national side. The Catalan defender made his debut on Friday in a friendly against Colombia in London, coming on in the 83rd minute of the game to replace Aymeric Laporta.

Cancelo reiterates Barça is his biggest dreams and reveals his best coach - Mundo Deportivo

The Portuguese man made it clear he can't go anywhere better than the Blaugrana club and recognized Guardiola as his best coach.

Warning for Barça! Koundé suffers knock in right ankle with France - Mundo Deportivo

The Blaugrana defender was substituted in the 61st minute by Clauss and even though at first sight it seemed there was nothing wrong, news from France claim he may have finished the game injured.

Laporta: "We have rejected an offer of 200 million for Lamine Yamal" - Mundo Deportivo

Lamine Yamal is not for sale. Not even for a fortune. Joan Laporta confirmed that FC Barcelona have rejected an offer of 200 million euros for the 16-year-old winger.

Araujo talks about his future - Mundo Deportivo

The Uruguay international was asked once again about his future at Barça while with the national team and his answer was similar to the previous ones.

Raphinha, Barça's new "lever" - SPORT

Raphinha is on his way to becoming one of the levers Barcelona will activate this summer. The Saudi Pro League, which has been trying for a year to sign the Brazilian winger, is back with an offer that is impossible to decline.

A Clásico to finish the league - SPORT

The Blaugrana women visit Valdebebas in the final Clásico of the season. The last for manager Jonatan Giráldez and goalkeeper Sandra Paños. A Clásico worth more than three points because, with a win, Barça will put themselves 12 points ahead of Real Madrid and end the Liga F title race.