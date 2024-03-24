‘Let’s dream’ - Joao Cancelo discusses Barcelona’s Champions League hopes ahead of PSG tie

Joao Cancelo has been talking about Barcelona’s Champions League hopes after seeing his team drawn against Paris Saint-Germain in the quarter-finals.

The draw has pitched Barca up against former boss Luis Enrique and star striker Kylian Mbappe, but Cancelo says he’s feeling good about his team’s chances.

“In the Champions League all teams are strong. PSG is a team that has great individuals and a great coach, who I really appreciate. It will be a very difficult game, but we will try. We are Barcelona and we will try to play our game and try to win,” he told A Bola “Since I arrived here, it has always been a dream. This club has five Champions Leagues, the last of which was in 2015. Let’s dream, we have every right to do so. “We are a young team, but with a great future and I think we are on the right path. It will depend a lot on our games from now on, on how we face each one of them, even in the championship. I have a feeling that it could go well.”

Cancelo was also asked if youngsters such as Lamine Yamal and Pau Cubarsi were ready for such a tie and is in no doubt that the two teens can handle the big occasion.

“I feel that Barcelona is a very difficult club to play for mentally. The fans are very demanding because of the previous teams they had and you can see why there is so much demand and that is good for them,” he added. “Lamine, Cubarsí, Fermin, Marc Guiu, Héctor... are players who have been training with us since the beginning of the season and are more than prepared to face these challenges.” Source | A Bola

Barcelona and Cancelo only have one La Liga game to play for the first leg in Paris. They take on Las Palmas on March 30 and then head to Parc des Princes on April 10.