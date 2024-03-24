Barcelona handed positive update on Jules Kounde’s fitness after injury scare

Barcelona have been handed some good news on Jules Kounde’s fitness after the defender suffered an ankle knock on international duty for France.

Kounde played 61 minutes of France’s international friendly against Germany on Saturday in Lyon, playing at right-back once again for Les Bleus.

He went off on the hour with an ankle issue, with initial reports speculating he may have suffered a sprain.

However, it’s since been reported that Kounde only suffered a blow to the ankle and has hopefully avoided a real injury.

Journalist Saber Desfarges reported “he did not twist his ankle, it was just a strong blow that was treated with ice.”

The hope is that Kounde will be able to continue with the France national team and will be available for their next friendly on Tuesday against Chile in Marseille.

Kounde will then head back to Barcelona, with the team’s next game against Las Palmas in La Liga on Saturday, March 30.