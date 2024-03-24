How Barcelona stars are faring over the international break

Barcelona have a host of players away with their national teams right now playing in fixtures across Europe over the international break.

With a host of games now having taken place, we’ve had a look at how Barca’s players have been getting on over the last week or so:

Robert Lewandowski

Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski grabbed an assist as Poland cruised past Estonia in their Euro 2024 play-off. The win means Poland go on to play Wales on Tuesday for a place at this summer’s European Championship. Wales beat Finland 4-1 to book their spot in the showdown and have home advantage for the tie that takes place at the Cardiff City Stadium.

Ronald Araujo

Ronald Araujo was given the night off by Uruguay who took on the Basque Country in a friendly over the weekend. The defender has admitted to being “a little tired after our last matches with Barcelona” so will no doubt relish the break. Uruguay go on to play Ivory Coast in another friendly on Tuesday in France.

Jules Kounde

France boss Didier Deschamps started Jules Kounde in his team’s defeat to Germany but saw the defender go off just after the hour. Kounde picked up a knock to his ankle, but early reports seem positive and he could be available for France’s next game against Chile on Tuesday in Marseille.

Marc-Andre ter Stegen & Ilkay Gundogan

Germany enjoyed a good 2-0 win over France on Saturday, with Marc-Andre ter Stegen playing all 90 minutes between the sticks for Julian Nagelsmann’s side and keeping a clean sheet against Kylian Mbappe and Co. Team-mate Ilkay Gundogan played 72 minutes and was then replaced by Thomas Muller.

Pau Cubarsi and Lamine Yamal

Barcelona’s two teenage superstars both featured off the bench for Spain in their 1-0 defeat to Colombia. Cubarsi made history by becoming the youngest defender to feature for La Roja when he came on and both players are likely to feature again on Tuesday against Brazil.

Joao Felix and Joao Cancelo

Joao Felix and Joao Cancelo were among a host of Portugal players rested against Sweden as Roberto Martinez’s side ran out 5-2 winners despite rotating the team. The duo will return to the squad for their next friendly against Slovenia on Tuesday.

Raphinha

Raphinha was part of a Brazil side that beat England 1-0 at Wembley Stadium on Saturday. The fit-again forward played 78 minutes in London before getting a breather, as Brazilian starlet Endrick scored a late winner for the Selecao. Dorival Junior’s side play Spain next in Madrid on Tuesday.

Fermin Lopez, Marc Guiu and Hector Fort

Fermin is with the Spain Under-21 squad and started a friendly defeat against Slovakia. Things get more serious next time out with a Euro qualifier against Belgium up next. Meanwhile, Marc Guiu and Hector Fort are with the Under-19s and played in Euro qualifiers against Slovenia and (which finished 1-1) and a 2-1 victory over Kosovo. They go again on Tuesday against Austria.

Mikayil Faye

As you may have already seen, Faye scored an absolute screamer on his Senegal debut. The defender struck a fantastic shot from range to cap a memorable night as Senegal beat Gabon in a friendly.