Robert Lewandowski turns down eye-watering €100m Saudi offer in favor of Barcelona stay

Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski has reportedly turned down a huge offer to move to the Saudi Pro League this summer.

Mundo Deportivo are reporting that Lewandowski was offered a deal that would have seen him earn around around €100 million per season but turned it down.

It’s a quite staggering amount of money, but it seems Lewandowski is only interested in playing for Barcelona and does not want to head to the Middle East.

The 35-year-old has spoken about his future many times this season and made it clear already that he has no interest in moving away from Barcelona.

Lewandowski has also said he believes he can still play at the top level for another “three or four years” and is contracted to Barcelona until June 2026.

The striker has been in good form in 2024 after a slump after the 2022 World Cup. Lewandowski has 11 goals and four assists for Barca since the turn of the year.