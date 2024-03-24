Caroline Graham Hansen and Aitana Bonamti star as Barcelona Femeni enjoy Clasico win

Barcelona Femeni enjoyed another Clasico win over Real Madrid on Sunday, cruising to a 3-0 victory at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano.

Fridolina Rolfo got Barcelona off to a great start with the opening goal on 10 minutes. Caroline Graham Hansen and Ona Batlle combined to tee up Rolfo to tap home the opener.

Barcelona had to wait until the second half to double their lead through the world’s best female player Aitana Bonmati. Graham Hansen was involved again down the right, beating her defender and pulling it back for Aitana to slot home.

It was fitting then, that CGH netted the third to really finish off Madrid. The Barcelona star wriggled past a couple of defenders in the box before firing home.

That’s now 51 goals involvements from Caroline Graham Hansen in just 29 matches this season. A quite astonishing record by the 29-year-old Norwegian.

Barcelona’s win sees the team extend their lead at the top of the table to 12 points over Madrid. They are still yet to lose this season and have 61 points from 21 games with 92 goals scored.

The Catalans have now won all 14 meetings against Real Madrid in all competitions, scoring 49 goals and letting in just six as their dominance continues.