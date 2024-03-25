‘He has a magic touch’ - Barcelona’s Joao Cancelo goes crazy for Joao Felix

Joao Cancelo has been talking up Joao Felix and says he’s been surprised by his new Barcelona team-mate’s work rate.

The two players are on season-long loans with the Catalan giants, and Cancelo spoke to A Bola in glowing terms about his qualities.

“This year I started to get to know João a little better and he is a very hard-working guy and I never expected that. Sometimes players with a lot of talent don’t tend to work as hard and he is the opposite,” he said. “João has qualities that you rarely see in other players and he is on the right path. Every time João Félix comes into a game he throws the opposition off balance, he has a magic touch on the ball and traits of genius and that’s what makes him such a player, both in Portugal and in Spain. “There are many people who like him, others who hate him, but he is part of our lives. He handles pressure very well and I’m impressed with his quality and the person he is.”

Felix was on target last time out in a great 3-0 win over his parent club Atletico. It still remains to be seen where he’ll play his football next season, although Barca president Joan Laporta has said the club will try to keep hold of both players.