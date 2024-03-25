Julian Araujo dreaming of being part of Barcelona’s squad for next season

Julian Araujo is dreaming of playing for Barcelona next season after a decent spell on loan with La Liga side Las Palmas.

The Mexico international is due back at Barcelona at the end of the season, and it’s thought he will get a chance to fight for a place in the squad in pre-season.

Araujo has played 22 appearances in La Liga this season for Las Palmas and has told Fox Sports he’s dreaming of coming back to the club and playing for Barca.

“I feel very good in Las Palmas , but obviously my dream is to return to Barcelona,” he said. “It is one of my goals. I have faith and I hope that everything turns out well. Now I am focused on Las Palmas, focused on playing and looking to finish higher to qualify for the Europa League.”

Barca play Las Palmas next but won’t come up against Araujo. He picked up an injury on international duty with Mexico and is set for a spell out.