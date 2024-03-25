Real Madrid 0-3 Barça: El Clásico remains Blaugrana - FC Barcelona

Another Clásico, another Blaugrana win. Barça have once again beaten Real Madrid and shown their superiority in Liga F. Barcelona's players dominated the game from beginning to end and finished off the match in the second half. The Blaugrana are now 12 points ahead of Las Blancas and have taken another step towards the title.

Xavi & Lucho: six years together in blaugrana - FC Barcelona

When the quarter-final tie pitching FC Barcelona and PSG together in the Champions League was drawn in Nyon at UEFA's headquarters, thoughts inevitably turned to the showdown between the two coaches, Xavi Hernández and Luis Enrique - two men with a blaugrana past in common.

Barça Atlètic 1-0 Cornellà: Narrow victory - FC Barcelona

Barça Atlètic have continued their excellent form with a 1-0 win this Sunday against Cornellà. Diego Percan scored the only goal of the game after 71 minutes and also set up Moha for what was very nearly a second goal. That makes it ten games now since the reserves were last defeated with the next game coming up on Sunday 31 at 7pm CET away to relegation-threatened Osasuna Promesas.

The auction for Mika Faye: United join the fight! - SPORT

Mika Faye has become one of the biggest names in Barça's market, despite being only being an academy player. His name became known in preseason, when Xavi took him on the first team tour and quickly saw the Senegalese center-back's potential.

Barça advance in "Operation Cancelo": the price is set - SPORT

Laporta confessed that the details of the agreement with Manchester City are closer to a resolution than in João Félix's case.

Atlético's plan for João Félix doesn't coincide with Laporta's - Mundo Deportivo

The Barcelona president made it clear in a recent interview that they want to keep the Portuguese forward, preferrably on loan for another season. But the Rojiblancos want a permanent sale for the player this summer for an important fee.

Julián Araujo: "My dream is to return to Barça" - Mundo Deportivo

22-year-old full-back Julián Araujo, on loan from Barcelona at Las Palmas, revealed his football dream in an interview shown this week in Mexico.

Cancelo: "Xavi sacrificed himself to free up the team" - Mundo Deportivo

The full-back spoke to A Bola about the current state of the Blaugrana and said the coach is currently his favorite person at the club.

Calming news on Kounde's ankle - Mundo Deportivo

Everything indicates that he didn't suffer an injury in the France-Germany friendly and it was all about a strong knock that required an ice treatment after his substitution.